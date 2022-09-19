Navi Mumbai: Overwhelming response on Indian Swachhata League on day one

The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Abhijit Bangar |

As part of the 'Swachh Amrit Mahotsav', Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a walkathon, cycle rally, and Prabhatferi in Panvel, Kharghar, and Kalamboli nodes. The drive received an overwhelming response, especially from the youths.

On the occasion, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, former Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, famous international table tennis player Swastika Ghosh from Panvel and others encouraged the participants.

The Indian Swachhata League is India’s first inter-city competition led by youth toward building garbage-free cities. More than 1,800 cities, from Leh to Kanyakumari, are participating by setting up a team for their city and planning activities that will be undertaken on Seva Diwas, on September 17.

A number of activities have been planned during the next fortnight in order to increase the participation of the youth in the cleanliness of the city and to create a relationship with it.

Further, as part of the initiative, the civic body formed a team 'Panvel Champions' under the 'Indian Swachhta League'. Well-known city table tennis player Swastika Ghosh is the captain of the team.