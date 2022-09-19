Navi Mumbai: Fishermen, Sena leader Vijay Nahata demand immediate relief for those affected by MTHL Project | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Fishermen affected by Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Project along with Sena leader Chairman of Environmental Impact Assessment Authority Vijay Nahata demanding immediate compensation to the affected from ten villages.

They met Fisheries and Port Development Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and submitted a letter.

Nahata met the minister on behalf of Maryai Fishermen's Cooperative Society (Marya). He submitted a charter of demands after hearing fishermen.

The Regional Deputy Commissioner for payment of compensation to fishermen at the earliest.