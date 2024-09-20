 Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
In another fatal accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, three vehicles collided Friday early morning. One passenger was killed and two others were severely injured in the mishap. The video of the incident has surfaced online.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway | FPJ

Mumbai: In another fatal accident on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, on Friday early morning three vehicles collided against each other, overturing a truck and mangling a car. As per reports, one passenger was killed on the spot and two others were severely injured.

The video of the horrifying accident has surfaced on the internet. The incident took place in Panvel.

In the accident, a truck, a tanker and a car smashed on one another. It is said that all the three vehicles were in high speed which lead the truck to overturn and crush the car.

The Panvel police, highway traffic police, ambulances and other concerned authorities reached the spot immediately. The injured are taken to a nearby hospital. As per initial information, the accident occurred on Pune lane of the expressway.

So far, the police have not informed the identification of the victims. The exact time of incident is not clear. Intestigations are underway.

Recent Accident

On July 16, a bus carrying 54 people collided with a tractor and plunged into a ditch on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. The mishap claimed five lives and left 46 injured.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

