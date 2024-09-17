 Mumbai: Motorist Shares Pic Of Cab Driving In Opposite Direction On Coastal Road; Here's How Traffic Police & Ola Responded
Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
A cab drove opposite side on Mumbai's Coastal Road and a motorist complained about the incident to Mumbai Traffic Police on X | X | @jeetdesai

Mumbai, September 17: A motorist on Tuesday (September 17), on the day of Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai, shared an image on social media platform X and complained to Mumbai Traffic Police by tagging it in the post which showed a cab driving in wrong or opposite direction on the Coastal Road early morning.

A handle on X (formerly Twitter) which goes by the username of Jeet Desai @jeetdesai posted the photo showing the cab in the wrong direction on Coastal Road.

The user demanded that the car's license be cancelled and heavy penalty be imposed on the driver at fault so that such incident is not repeated again.

"Strict action needs to be taken! He was coming from opposite direction on the coastal road today morning around 6:15 AM His license should be canceled and heavy penalty on the car license and registration should be fined (sic)," the handle caption the picture.

Mumbai Traffic Police Responds

The Mumbai Traffic Police responded to the post and informed, "Challan created as per MVDR 4/122 177A MVA." The police also shared the details of the challan by posting the picture of the document while replying to the post.

Ola support too got back to the man and said that it was looking into the matter.

"We at Ola, believe in adhering to the rules, Jeet, and thank you for bringing this to our notice. Please know strict actions will be taken against the driver-partner. Request you to share your contact details via DM to help us get this sorted out," message by the ride-hailing company read.

