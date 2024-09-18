 Maharashtra: MLA Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Sameer Khan Injured In Kurla Car Accident; Visuals Surface
According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred when Nawab Malik's daughter and son-in-law were returning after a routine check-up at a hospital. "When they were getting into the car, the car driver accidentally pressed down the accelerator, and the car hit a wall. Sameer Khan sustained injuries on his head and is currently in ICU," informed Mumbai Police.

ANI
Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik's son-in-law sustained injuries after his car met an accident in Kurla, said police, adding that Sameer Khan is undergoing treatment.

According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred when Nawab Malik's daughter and son-in-law were returning after a routine check-up at a hospital.

Statement Of Mumbai Police

"When they were getting into the car, the car driver accidentally pressed down the accelerator, and the car hit a wall. Sameer Khan sustained injuries on his head and is currently in ICU," informed Mumbai Police.

Further details were awaited.

