Maharashtra: MLA Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Sameer Khan Injured In Kurla Car Accident; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Maharashtra MLA Nawab Malik's son-in-law sustained injuries after his car met an accident in Kurla, said police, adding that Sameer Khan is undergoing treatment.
According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred when Nawab Malik's daughter and son-in-law were returning after a routine check-up at a hospital.
Statement Of Mumbai Police
"When they were getting into the car, the car driver accidentally pressed down the accelerator, and the car hit a wall. Sameer Khan sustained injuries on his head and is currently in ICU," informed Mumbai Police.
FPJ Shorts
DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21
J&K: 1 Army Soldier Dies After Army Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Condolences Pour In
PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers As 1st Phase Of Polling Begins In Jammu & Kashmir
Steel Industry Urges Govt To Review FTAs To Address Chinese Dumping In India
Further details were awaited.