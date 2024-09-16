Mumbai Accident: Drunk Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Road After Being Hit By Car

Representative Image | Pexels

A 25-year-old man was killed after colliding with a car, while trying to cross the road under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Abhishek Sathe, 41, transported the victim, Amardeep Kumar, to Shatabdi Hospital and later surrendered at the Borivali police station. He was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

According to the police, the accident took place in Borivali West on September 14. Kumar, an electrician and a resident of Kandivali West, was crossing the road at Babhai Naka around 2pm on Saturday.

A car struck him from the right side, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries. Sathe rushed him to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at 2.40pm. Meanwhile, Sathe, a Borivali resident who works with a private firm, arrived at the Borivali police station and informed about the mishap.

Subsequently, the cops went to the hospital and recorded Kumar's statement before his death. A case was then filed against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A senior police officer said that Kumar had a history of alcohol addiction and that he was in an inebriated state even at the time of the accident. “The car was not speeding, but Kumar was at fault for not paying proper attention, while crossing the road,” the cop added.