 Mumbai: Abandoned 1.5-Year-Old Rescued At Borivali Station Thanks To Alert Passenger; Police Search For Accused
A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was abandoned by a woman at the Borivali station, was rescued by the police, thanks to an alert passenger. On September 4, the man found the kid roaming alone on platform 2 and informed the railway police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 05:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Abandoned 1.5-Year-Old Rescued At Borivali Station Thanks To Alert Passenger; Police Search For Accused | Representational Image

12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform
They took the girl in their custody and scanned the CCTV footage, which revealed that a woman had left the child before disappearing. The cops have placed the girl in a creche, while they are hunting for the accused.

