Mumbai: Abandoned 1.5-Year-Old Rescued At Borivali Station Thanks To Alert Passenger; Police Search For Accused

Mumbai: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was abandoned by a woman at the Borivali station, was rescued by the police, thanks to an alert passenger. On September 4, the man found the kid roaming alone on platform 2 and informed the railway police.

They took the girl in their custody and scanned the CCTV footage, which revealed that a woman had left the child before disappearing. The cops have placed the girl in a creche, while they are hunting for the accused.