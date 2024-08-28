12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a 12-year-old girl from the Indore railway station on Tuesday. The girl went missing from Chhindwara and was found sitting alone on Platform No 01 in Indore during a routine check by GRP personnels.

GRP police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that when gently questioned the girl, she revealed her name and told that she lived in Sai Mohalla, Chhindwara. She stated that she had come to Indore with her uncle on August 23 to visit her aunt in the city.

Rescued within 24 hours

The girl told police that she had come to Indore with her uncle and aunt on Tuesday around 3 pm, however they asked her to wait at the the platform and never returned.

The GRP immediately took the girl into their custody and safely handed her over to the Childline Center in Bhanwarkuan.

While accessing the E-Rakshak app, they found that a missing persons report for the girl had been registered at Rawanwara Police Station in Chhindwara.

GRP officials contacted the police station and shared the girl's photograph via WhatsApp when it was confirmed that her real name differed from what she had initially provided.

The girl's family has been informed and further investigation is being carried out by Chhindwara police.