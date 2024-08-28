 12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform

12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform

The GRP immediately took the girl into their custody and safely handed her over to the Childline Center in Bhanwarkuan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a 12-year-old girl from the Indore railway station on Tuesday. The girl went missing from Chhindwara and was found sitting alone on Platform No 01 in Indore during a routine check by GRP personnels.

GRP police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that when gently questioned the girl, she revealed her name and told that she lived in Sai Mohalla, Chhindwara. She stated that she had come to Indore with her uncle on August 23 to visit her aunt in the city.

Read Also
Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take...
article-image

Rescued within 24 hours

The girl told police that she had come to Indore with her uncle and aunt on Tuesday around 3 pm, however they asked her to wait at the the platform and never returned.

FPJ Shorts
Find Fast Charging Stations Easily: Ather and Google Join Forces for Improved Navigation
Find Fast Charging Stations Easily: Ather and Google Join Forces for Improved Navigation
Gujarat Floods: Western Railway Cancels 16 Trains Due To Severe Waterlogging In Vadodara Division
Gujarat Floods: Western Railway Cancels 16 Trains Due To Severe Waterlogging In Vadodara Division
'It’s Harder To Get Opportunities...': Kartik Aaryan On Being An Outsider Dealing With Mental Health Issues
'It’s Harder To Get Opportunities...': Kartik Aaryan On Being An Outsider Dealing With Mental Health Issues
Straining During Bowel Movements Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know What Recent Study Says About Constipation and Its Threats
Straining During Bowel Movements Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know What Recent Study Says About Constipation and Its Threats

The GRP immediately took the girl into their custody and safely handed her over to the Childline Center in Bhanwarkuan.

While accessing the E-Rakshak app, they found that a missing persons report for the girl had been registered at Rawanwara Police Station in Chhindwara.

Read Also
After Grandpa & Parents, Two Young Sisters From Madhya Pradesh Set To Become Jain Monks, Will Take...
article-image

GRP officials contacted the police station and shared the girl's photograph via WhatsApp when it was confirmed that her real name differed from what she had initially provided.

The girl's family has been informed and further investigation is being carried out by Chhindwara police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform

12-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Rescued From Indore Railway Station After Uncle Abandons Her At Platform

After Grandpa & Parents, Two Young Sisters From Madhya Pradesh Set To Become Jain Monks, Will Take...

After Grandpa & Parents, Two Young Sisters From Madhya Pradesh Set To Become Jain Monks, Will Take...

VIDEO: 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Nahi Kha Rahe...' Owaisi On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's 'Khana-Bajana'...

VIDEO: 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Nahi Kha Rahe...' Owaisi On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's 'Khana-Bajana'...

Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take...

Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take...

"If There Is Any Dictator After Hitler In Today's Time, It Is Mamata Ji...": MP Minister Kailash...