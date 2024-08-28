After Grandpa & Parents, Two Young Sisters From Madhya Pradesh Set To Become Jain Monks, Will Take 'Diksha' On Nov 15

Representative pic

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two young sisters in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri have decided to take initiation (diksha) and become Jain monks, following their family's footsteps.

The girls, aged 25 and 29 years old, will take Diksha on November 15 in Delhi from Acharya Vimarsh Sagar Maharaj in Delhi, marking their entry into a life of renunciation.

6 members of family on path of renunciation

What makes this unique is that now six members of the same family have embraced the path of renunciation. Their family members, right from grandfather to brothers, gave up the worldly pleasures and have chosen the path of spirituality.

And now it's turn of the two sisters—Riya, aged 25, has studied up to higher secondary, while her 29-year-old sister, Gunjan, has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree.

Their father, Muni Vishwarth Sagar, mother, Aryika Vinayashree, brother, Muni Vishubhr Sagar, and grandfather, Muni Vishwant Sagar, were all initiated by Acharya Vimarsh Sagar Maharaj in 2016 in Devendra Nagar, Panna.

They practiced detachment before starting the journey

The sisters shared that after seeing their family members take diksha, they too felt a desire for a spiritual life and began their journey towards moksha (liberation).

Before committing to a life of renunciation, they practiced detachment from worldly life and family at home, later taking the Brahmacharya Vrat to strengthen their religious discipline.

Mom-Son Take Diksha In Gujarat

A few months ago, a 30-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son took diksha in Surat, Gujarat. The duo hails from a rich Jain family and decided to give it all up. The woman identified as Sweety is now known as Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji, and her son Hridhan is named Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji.

During her permanency itself, Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji decided that she would take diksha in the coming years along with her son.

Model To Monk: More youths take Diksha

The monkhood trend among Jain youths seems to be rising. The internet is full of videos of a model-turned-monk, Praveen Kankaria. He gave up his family, career and glamour to attain moksha and is now known by the name Tarakpdma Sagarji Marasa.