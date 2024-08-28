Video: 25-Year-Old Youth Consumes Rat Poison After Failing To Repay Loan; Receives Death Threats By Lenders In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth consumed rat poison due to harassment over a loan repayment near the CM house in Bhopal on Tuesday. He is being treated in Bhopal's Hamidia hospital right now.

According to police reports, the youth, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Chhola, recorded a video before the act, claiming he had borrowed money from two individuals and had repaid it with interest, but was still being harassed and assaulted for more money. A police investigation is currently underway.

25-Year-Old Youth Consumes Rat Poison After Failing to Repay Loan Amid Death Threats to Him and His Father In front of CM house in Bhopal#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/oot3nhWcur — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 28, 2024

He consumed rat poison to commit suicide, as he was being threatened and demands his family's security in the recorded video. The incident happened near the CM house in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Shyamala Hills police have taken cognisance of the incident and told Free Press that they have rushed the man to the Hamidia hospital, where his treatment is underway.

In the video, the man named Prakash Dwivedi claimed that in March this year, he had borrowed Rs 20 thousand from two individuals named Aman Adwar and Sanjeet Chouhan. He said that along with the interest, he had paid a total of Rs 45 thousand to the duo, but they demanded Rs 3 lakh more from him.

When he refused, the duo allegedly assaulted him publicly in the Chhola area and threatened to harm his parents too. Unable to bear the torment, Dwivedi consumed rat poison while the video recording was still on, and demanded strict action against the accused duo. Shyamala Hills police station TI RVS Vimal said that the incident is being probed and Dwivedi is undergoing treatment at the Hamidia hospital.