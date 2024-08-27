 Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar Building Collapses, One Injured
Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar Building Collapses, One Injured

Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar Building Collapses, One Injured

Although no injuries were reported, one labourer was trapped under the debris, who successfully rescued by the police and the locals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Raja Bhoj airport on Monday late night when live cartridges were found from luggage of engineer from Kolkata, Gandhi Nagar police said. The CISF officials at the airport took him into custody and handed him over to police where he is being questioned, the police added. According to investigating officer at Gandhi Nagar police station Ayaz Chanda, the man who has been arrested has been identified as Vivek Sharma, 35, a native of Guna. He studied engineering from Bhopal and employed as an engineer at a private solar energy company in Kolkata. At about 11 pm on Monday, Sharma reached airport to board a flight scheduled for 12 at night.

During luggage scanning, he was found to be carrying two live cartridges, which are used in pistols and revolvers. As soon as the siren began buzzing during scanning of luggage, the CISF officials turned circumspect and searched the bag and found live cartridges. They took Sharma into custody and questioned him after which he was handed over to Gandhi Nagar police. According to police, Sharma has no criminal case registered against him.

Under-construction building collapses in MP Nagar

An under-construction building allegedly collapsed in MP Nagar on Tuesday noon, the police said. Although no injuries were reported, one labourer was trapped under the debris, who successfully rescued by the police and the locals. MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that the incident occurred in Zone-2 on Tuesday noon. The construction of a building is underway where no one was present during the time of incident apart from three labourers.

As the building collapsed, two labourers escaped while one of them Bhalerao Lodhi was buried under debris. The police were informed, who rushed to the scene, and managed to rescue the victim labourer after 45 minutes of intense efforts. The police said that the victim, Bhalerao Lodhi, has sustained injuries in his leg, and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

