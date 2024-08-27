 MP Updates: BJP's George Kurien Elected To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh; Actor Gulshan Grover In Bhopal For 'Matki Phod'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: BJP's George Kurien Elected To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh; Actor Gulshan Grover In Bhopal For 'Matki Phod'

MP Updates: BJP's George Kurien Elected To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh; Actor Gulshan Grover In Bhopal For 'Matki Phod'

BJP nominated Kurien for the Rajya Sabha seat after it got vacated following Jyotiraditya Scindia Lok Sabha victory from Guna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State and BJP candidate George Kurien was elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh unopposed on Tuesday. He reached the assembly to collect a certificate from the returning officer, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Congress President VD Sharma.

After his election to the Upper House, Kurien's thanked PM Narendra Modi and BJP leadership for showing faith in him. He also thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for deciding to give Rs 20 crore to flood-hit Kerala and his home state.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Agar Bharat Mein Rehna Hai Toh Ram-Krishna...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sparks...
article-image

BJP nominated him for the Rajya Sabha seat after it got vacated following Jyotiraditya Scindia Lok Sabha victory from Guna. Congress did not field any candidate, leading to Kurien's unopposed election.

His tenure will end in 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'
Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'
Fahmaan Khan & Sonakshi Batra's New Show To Be Remake Of Bengali Serial Ichhe Node, Has Harshad-Pranali Connection Too: REPORTS
Fahmaan Khan & Sonakshi Batra's New Show To Be Remake Of Bengali Serial Ichhe Node, Has Harshad-Pranali Connection Too: REPORTS
Read Also
Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed...
article-image

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover visits Bhopal for 'Matki Phod'

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover reached Bhopal on Tuesday to attend a private event on Krishna Janmashtami. He reached Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday noon and will attend the 'Matki Phod' competition to be held in Karond.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'BJP No.1 In Dalit Atrocities', Congress' Jitu Patwari As Workers Stage Protest In Bhopal; Police...

'BJP No.1 In Dalit Atrocities', Congress' Jitu Patwari As Workers Stage Protest In Bhopal; Police...

'Ghar Se Kursi Lekar Aao,' Dalit Woman Sarpanch Denied Chair, Flag Hoisting Madhya Pradesh's Satna,...

'Ghar Se Kursi Lekar Aao,' Dalit Woman Sarpanch Denied Chair, Flag Hoisting Madhya Pradesh's Satna,...

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

8 Long-Route Trains Get Halt At Bargawan Station (WCR) In Madhya Pradesh; Check ALL Details

8 Long-Route Trains Get Halt At Bargawan Station (WCR) In Madhya Pradesh; Check ALL Details

Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed...

Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed...