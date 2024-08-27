MP Updates: BJP's George Kurien Elected To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh; Actor Gulshan Grover In Bhopal For 'Matki Phod'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State and BJP candidate George Kurien was elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh unopposed on Tuesday. He reached the assembly to collect a certificate from the returning officer, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Congress President VD Sharma.

After his election to the Upper House, Kurien's thanked PM Narendra Modi and BJP leadership for showing faith in him. He also thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for deciding to give Rs 20 crore to flood-hit Kerala and his home state.

BJP nominated him for the Rajya Sabha seat after it got vacated following Jyotiraditya Scindia Lok Sabha victory from Guna. Congress did not field any candidate, leading to Kurien's unopposed election.

His tenure will end in 2026.

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover visits Bhopal for 'Matki Phod'

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover reached Bhopal on Tuesday to attend a private event on Krishna Janmashtami. He reached Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday noon and will attend the 'Matki Phod' competition to be held in Karond.