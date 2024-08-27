 Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed Family
Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed Family

Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed Family

The police have stated that there were no prior complaints from Chhaya’s family, and the allegations against them are baseless.

Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband after she refused to pay for his alcohol in Bhopal on Tuesday. The accused forced her to bring money from her mayka, to which she did not agree.

The husband, Dilip Mehra, has been accused of killing his wife named Chhaya Mehra, in a planned attack. According to Chhaya's brother, Aman Singh Yadav, Dilip pressured his wife to bring money from her family and spend her earnings on alcohol. Chhaya worked hard, doing cooking jobs at homes to support her family. Chhaya married against the wishes of her family in 2019.

According to police, Dilip Mehra, a 32-year-old photographer from Indrapuri Labor Colony, Piplani, confessed to strangling his wife, Chhaya Mehra, 27, to death. The couple, married in 2019, had a 4-year-old daughter and lived with Dilip's parents. On Sunday at 4:30 PM, Dilip went to the police station and admitted to killing his wife.

Police promptly arrived at the scene and recovered the body. According to the police, Dilip was suspicious of his wife and frequently argued with her. He objected to her talking to anyone on the phone, including neighbors and relatives. Chhaya’s family mentioned that she used to talk to her mother and sister out of loneliness. The police have stated that there were no prior complaints from Chhaya’s family, and the allegations against them are baseless.

Aman claims that Dilip began physically abusing Chhaya shortly after their marriage, demanding money and a bike. Despite enduring this for love, Chhaya eventually confided in their mother, who advised her to return home. However, Chhaya, not wanting to burden her family, stayed with Dilip.

Three months ago, the abuse escalated, leading Aman to confront Dilip, but he was mistreated as well. They filed a complaint with the police, but no action was taken. Chhaya returned to her brother's home in Karond, but Dilip repeatedly called and convinced her to return.

Tragically, Dilip allegedly planned Chhaya's murder by sending his parents away under the guise of a trip. He then attacked her, pressing her neck with his foot and repeatedly striking her face with a griddle. Aman firmly believes this was a premeditated act and demands the strictest punishment for his brother-in-law.

