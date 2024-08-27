 MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

The police have initiated an investigation into the case based on her complaint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman based in Chhatarpur has lodged a complaint at the Mahila thana (Women’s Police Station), alleging severe abuse by her in-laws.

The woman claimed that on the Sunday, several of her in-laws not only physically assaulted her but also doused her entire body, including private parts, with chilli powder. The police have initiated an investigation into the case based on her complaint.

Read Also
Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication
article-image

The complainant, a resident of village Kurraha in the GarhiMalhera police station area, reported that on August 21, she was attacked by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and the siblings of her sister-in-law due to familial disputes. She alleged that her sister-in-law was involved in a romantic relationship with a young man, the evidence of which she possessed. Angered by this, the sister-in-law, along with her husband and siblings, subjected the complainant to abuse.

The woman mentioned that she had previously reported the matter to GarhiMalhera police, but claimed that the police did not file her report as instructed and, instead, registered a case against her based on the accusations from the accused. Madhavi Agnihotri, in charge of the women’s police station, stated that the allegations are serious and are currently under investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

Bhopal: Police To Visit Nepal To Trace Couple Who Drugged Doc’s Daughter & Son-In-Law

Bhopal: Police To Visit Nepal To Trace Couple Who Drugged Doc’s Daughter & Son-In-Law

Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication

Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication

Morena To Host 2000 MW Solar Power Plant With Power Sharing Agreement Between Madhya Pradesh & Uttar...

Morena To Host 2000 MW Solar Power Plant With Power Sharing Agreement Between Madhya Pradesh & Uttar...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More;...