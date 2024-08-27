MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman based in Chhatarpur has lodged a complaint at the Mahila thana (Women’s Police Station), alleging severe abuse by her in-laws.

The woman claimed that on the Sunday, several of her in-laws not only physically assaulted her but also doused her entire body, including private parts, with chilli powder. The police have initiated an investigation into the case based on her complaint.

The complainant, a resident of village Kurraha in the GarhiMalhera police station area, reported that on August 21, she was attacked by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and the siblings of her sister-in-law due to familial disputes. She alleged that her sister-in-law was involved in a romantic relationship with a young man, the evidence of which she possessed. Angered by this, the sister-in-law, along with her husband and siblings, subjected the complainant to abuse.

The woman mentioned that she had previously reported the matter to GarhiMalhera police, but claimed that the police did not file her report as instructed and, instead, registered a case against her based on the accusations from the accused. Madhavi Agnihotri, in charge of the women’s police station, stated that the allegations are serious and are currently under investigation.