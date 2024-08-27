 'Ghar Se Kursi Lekar Aao,' Dalit Woman Sarpanch Denied Chair, Flag Hoisting Madhya Pradesh's In Satna, Video Viral; BJP Calls It False
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A video surfaced on social media, where a woman Sarpanch has claimed mistreatment and discrimination by the male sarpanch on several occasions. She posted her video on social media, listing her grievances, and had demanded strict action against the accused.

In the viral clip, the woman sarpanch can be heard saying, "Mujhe jhanda bhi nahi pehrane diya 15 August ko. (They did not let me hoist the national flag on August 15 Independence Day)."

Dalit or OBC?

Shraddha Singh, the sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Akoula, shared her experience in a video that is now widely circulating on social media among both Dalit community members and the general public. In the viral clip, she details how she was denied a chair and prevented from hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, on Tuesday, publicly accused BJP in the Satna woman sarpanch case, saying she was insulted and even denied a chair.

Reacting to Patwari's claims, BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has lodged a police complaint against the Congress party, alleging that the Congress is spreading false information about the caste of the woman involved.

Claiming that the woman doesn't belong to Dalit but OBC community.

She claimed that on August 15, she was prevented from hoisting the flag by the sachiv (secretary) and up-sarpanch (deputy sarpanch). Later, on August 17, during a Gram Sabha meeting, she was not given a chair and was told, "ghar se kursi lekar aao, ya zameen par betho," (Bring your own chair from home or sit on the ground).

Feeling deeply insulted, she chose to leave the meeting and return home. Further demands for justice from the higher authorities through the video.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting issues of caste discrimination in the region. As the video continues to go viral, people on social media are expressing their anger and questioning how such blatant discrimination can still occur. Many are demanding justice for the woman and calling for accountability from the authorities involved.

