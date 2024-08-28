 VIDEO: 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Nahi Kha Rahe...' Owaisi On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's 'Khana-Bajana' Remark
Raising the question of the unequal wealth distribution in India, Owaisi asked CM Yadav to explain how only 5% of the population owns about 60% of the country's wealth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five-time Member of Parliament and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at BJP over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's 'Khana Bajana' remark.

The video has surfaced on social media, where Owaisi can be heard saying, "Hum kisi k baap ka nahi khate. Ye desh humara hai, Mukhyamantri ap hume apni jeb se nahi khila rahe." which meant (This country belongs to all. Mind you, Dear CM, you are not paying our bills. We are bearing our own expenses and not asking for any favour.)

Raising the question of the unequal wealth distribution in India, Owaisi asked CM Yadav to explain how only 5% of the population owns about 60% of the country's wealth, resources, and property. He accused the BJP of fulfilling the needs of big industrialists at the cost of the poor and malnourished.

Nation First: CM Yadav

Notably, on the occasion of Krishna Janamashtami, CM Mohan Yadav sparked a controversy during a public address when he said, "Sadhan! Jo yaha ka khata hai aur kahi aur ka bajata hai...toh ye nahi chalega." (Beware, people who eat here (India) and show loyalty to others (referring to Pakistan); we won't allow this!)

The Chief Minister was speaking at Krishna Janmotsav in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. He further clarified that everybody has the freedom to follow their own religion; however, he emphasised that nation comes first. "Desh ke bina hum kuch bhi nahi.)"

