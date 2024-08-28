 Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take Day Off; PICS Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOutstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take Day Off; PICS Inside

Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take Day Off; PICS Inside

The initiative was spearheaded by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Asheesh Singh, and commissioner Shivam Verma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachh Indore has bagged seven cleanliness crowns so far! Wonder why? The excellent 'Safai Mitras', highly responsible citizens and determined public officials love their city and that clearly reflects in their action.

The city took a step forward on August 28-- when it gave a much-deserved off to their cleaning staff, fondly known as Safai Mitras, and Indoreans took the charge. The residents, collector, mayor picked the brooms and swept the roads clean to ensure their roads shine like daily as they launched the 'Swachhagrahis' campaign.

The campaign is a step towards enhancing public participation in cleanliness. The Municipal Corporation of Indore, along with public representatives and various organisations, launched the "Swachhagrahis" campaign today. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Goga Ji, a revered deity of the Valmiki community, a day when all Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) were given leave in honor of the occasion.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation Extends One-Time Settlement Scheme For Water Tax, Targets ₹230 Crore...
article-image

The campaign, aimed at promoting cleanliness and community involvement, began early in the morning at Rajwada, a historic landmark in the city. The initiative was spearheaded by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Asheesh Singh, and commissioner Shivam Verma.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
Yogi Government To Provide YouTubers And Influencers With Over ₹8 Lakh, Claim Reports
Yogi Government To Provide YouTubers And Influencers With Over ₹8 Lakh, Claim Reports
Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid Mollywood #MeToo Movement
Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid Mollywood #MeToo Movement

The officials, joined by the public, actively participated in cleaning the Rajwada area and its surroundings. They also took a solemn oath to uphold cleanliness and encourage others to do the same, marking the beginning of the "Swachhata Janbhagidari Abhiyan" under the "Hum Sab Swachhata Grahi" initiative.

Read Also
IIT Indore Excels In SwaYaan Project, Training 445 Students In Drone Technology Under MeitY...
article-image

As part of the campaign, various organizations, NGOs, and local teams collaborated with municipal officials to clean key locations across the city. This included sweeping and cleaning activities in major markets, public squares, and residential colonies, ensuring that the spirit of Swachhata (cleanliness) was spread throughout Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take...

Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take...

"If There Is Any Dictator After Hitler In Today's Time, It Is Mamata Ji...": MP Minister Kailash...

Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express Among 16 Trains To Be Cancelled From Sept 5; Check...

Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express Among 16 Trains To Be Cancelled From Sept 5; Check...

MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy...

MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy...

Monsoon Tourism In Mandu: Urgent Call For Security Personnel As Visitors Risk Lives For Selfies

Monsoon Tourism In Mandu: Urgent Call For Security Personnel As Visitors Risk Lives For Selfies