Outstanding! Indore Residents, Collector & Mayor Take Charge To Clean Roads As 'Safai Mitras' Take Day Off; PICS Inside

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachh Indore has bagged seven cleanliness crowns so far! Wonder why? The excellent 'Safai Mitras', highly responsible citizens and determined public officials love their city and that clearly reflects in their action.

The city took a step forward on August 28-- when it gave a much-deserved off to their cleaning staff, fondly known as Safai Mitras, and Indoreans took the charge. The residents, collector, mayor picked the brooms and swept the roads clean to ensure their roads shine like daily as they launched the 'Swachhagrahis' campaign.

हम भी स्वच्छाग्रही...



संपूर्ण देश में स्वच्छता के नए प्रतिमान स्थापित करने वाले इंदौर शहर के नागरिकों द्वारा आज गोगा नवमी के दूसरे दिन जनभागीदारी के माध्यम से शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर वृहद स्वच्छता अभियान चलाकर अपने सफाईमित्रों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया गया।



आप सभी से भी मेरा…

The campaign is a step towards enhancing public participation in cleanliness. The Municipal Corporation of Indore, along with public representatives and various organisations, launched the "Swachhagrahis" campaign today. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Goga Ji, a revered deity of the Valmiki community, a day when all Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) were given leave in honor of the occasion.

The campaign, aimed at promoting cleanliness and community involvement, began early in the morning at Rajwada, a historic landmark in the city. The initiative was spearheaded by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Asheesh Singh, and commissioner Shivam Verma.

The officials, joined by the public, actively participated in cleaning the Rajwada area and its surroundings. They also took a solemn oath to uphold cleanliness and encourage others to do the same, marking the beginning of the "Swachhata Janbhagidari Abhiyan" under the "Hum Sab Swachhata Grahi" initiative.

As part of the campaign, various organizations, NGOs, and local teams collaborated with municipal officials to clean key locations across the city. This included sweeping and cleaning activities in major markets, public squares, and residential colonies, ensuring that the spirit of Swachhata (cleanliness) was spread throughout Indore.