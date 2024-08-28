 Indore Municipal Corporation Extends One-Time Settlement Scheme For Water Tax, Targets ₹230 Crore Recovery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Municipal Corporation Extends One-Time Settlement Scheme For Water Tax, Targets ₹230 Crore Recovery

Indore Municipal Corporation Extends One-Time Settlement Scheme For Water Tax, Targets ₹230 Crore Recovery

This decision was made by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma following the government's instructions and people’s demand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation office | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced an extension of its One Time Settlement Scheme, offering a 50 per cent discount on outstanding water tax payments. Initially set to end on August 25, the scheme has been extended from August 28 to September 6.

This decision was made by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma following the government's instructions and people’s demand. Bhargav said that since the scheme's announcement, the corporation has successfully collected over Rs 32 crore from 30,282 taxpayers. He expressed satisfaction with the public response and emphasised that this extension would give more citizens the opportunity to clear their dues at a discounted rate.

Read Also
MP Updates: Namibian Cheetah Pawan Dies In Kuno National Park, Body Found Half- Immersed In...
article-image

The scheme is being implemented across more than 100 locations in the city, providing accessible avenues for payment. The Mayor said that around Rs 560 crore outstanding water cess recovery is pending. ‘With one time settlement scheme, we would get Rs 230 crore. We had set a target of recovering at least Rs 125 crore under one-time settlement scheme. So far, we collected more than Rs 32 crore.

We are hopeful of more recoveries in the next 10 days, he added. The IMC also issued a stern warning regarding illegal water connections. Officials have been instructed to permanently disconnect any such connections and to file FIRs against offenders. ‘Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this extension, as the scheme aims to ease the financial burden on citizens while enhancing the corporation's revenue collection efforts,’ the Mayor said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Read Also
Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar...
article-image

IMC to turn basements back to parking facilities

Noting that an ongoing survey being conducted by the IMC has revealed that out of approximately 1,100 basements in commercial buildings identified across the city, 90 per cent are not being used for parking as intended, the Mayor said that buildings found violating the rule will face closure of their unauthorised commercial activities and efforts will be made to convert basements back to parking facilities in phased manner. ‘In the first phase, we will convert basements of such buildings back to parking facilities which are located close to squares so that illegal parking of vehicles near intersections stops,’ he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Tourism In Mandu: Urgent Call For Security Personnel As Visitors Risk Lives For Selfies

Monsoon Tourism In Mandu: Urgent Call For Security Personnel As Visitors Risk Lives For Selfies

Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death

MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death

MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Money Lending: Four Arrested For Extortion Under Debtors Act

MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Money Lending: Four Arrested For Extortion Under Debtors Act

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes New Initiatives For Industrial Development, Including Street...

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes New Initiatives For Industrial Development, Including Street...