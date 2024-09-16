Mumbai: 8 Injured In 2 Separate Accidents On Eastern Express Highway In Vikhroli Over The Weekend

Eastern Express Highway | X/ ANI

Mumbai: Two separate accidents on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli over the weekend have left eight people grievously injured, police reported on Sunday.

The first accident occurred on Saturday at the northbound stretch of EEH near Ghoda Gate Signal, also known as Godrej Ghoda Gate Signal, a notorious accident-prone area in the suburbs. Manisha Janged, 31, a resident of Rabale in Navi Mumbai, was traveling with her husband, Ronesh Malekal, from Mahim to their home on their two-wheeler. As they approached the Ghoda Gate Signal, a Tata Magic tempo (MH 02 FG 0750) collided with them from behind. Manisha fell onto the road, suffering scrapes on her hands and elbows and injuries to her knees. Her husband also sustained injuries.

The tempo driver, Rajesh Kumar Nishad, 27, from Bandra, initially attempted to flee the scene. However, after Ronesh began shouting, locals intervened and prevented his escape. Nishad was subsequently handed over to the police. Both Manisha and Ronesh were transported to Ambedkar Hospital in Vikhroli for treatment.

The second incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Godrej Signal on EEH, another known accident hotspot. Six people were traveling in a car during the early hours when the driver, possibly speeding, lost control. The car overturned and skidded for a few minutes before crashing into a divider near the Service Road and hitting a streetlight pole, which fell as a result.

The six individuals, believed to be friends and family, were taken to Ambedkar Hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday evening, no fatalities had been reported.

The Mumbai Traffic Police had previously identified 32 'black spots' in the city, including eight on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) covering the eastern and central suburban areas. To mitigate accidents, primarily caused by speeding, overtaking, wrong turns, and signal jumping, the traffic police installed additional CCTVs and speed meters. Despite these measures, accidents on the EEH have become a daily occurrence.