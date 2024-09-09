Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Car Collides With Motorcycle Near Matuly Naka In Lower Parel

The accident scene in Lower Parel | FPJ

A 20-year-old man, Ayush Singh, lost his life in an accident in Lower Parel on Sunday. At around 2.08 pm, near Matuly Naka, Lower Parel, an electric Tata car (MH 01 TC 08905) collided with a motorcycle (Suzuki Access ) (MH 02 MF 9678) that was taking a right turn.

The impact caused Ayush Singh, along with Shivam Singh, 22, and Vishal Singh, 21, to sustain serious injuries. The police promptly transported them to Nair Hospital, where doctors pronounced Ayush Singh dead. The other two are currently receiving treatment.

The N.M. Joshi police immediately arrested the car driver, Manish Singh, 25, who resides in Kurla West. Ayush Singh and the other victims reside in Worli. According to the police, the car driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Arvind Chandanshive, Senior Police Inspector, stated, "Neither the car driver nor the victims were under the influence of alcohol. The car driver, Singh, is an employee of the Tata Motors showroom. He was conducting a test drive. After completing the test drive, he was returning to the showroom to park the car in Lower Parel when the accident occurred. The car collided with the motorcycle on its left side as the motorcycle was taking a right turn. All the victims were in their 20s, and the bike's driver was wearing a helmet. However, they were travelling triple seats."

According to the police, the accident occurred on the New Lower Parel Bridge, Currey Road, as the electric car was heading towards Wadacha Naka, Senapati Bapat Road. The motorcycle was taking a right turn when the car, which was reportedly speeding, collided with it, causing all three riders to fall onto the road and sustain head and chest injuries. The police were informed by bystanders and swiftly arrived at the scene. The victims were transported to Nair Hospital in a police vehicle and an ambulance. The N.M. Joshi police are filing an FIR against the car driver.