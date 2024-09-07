 Brake Failure Causes Tragic Accident In Ratlam; 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Truck Plunges Into 60-Foot Ditch
Critically injured people have been sent to the Ratlam Medical Hospital, while others have been sent to Rawti Primary Medical Health Centre.

article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pickup truck, carrying over 50 labourers, overturned and fell into a 60 foot deep ditch in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The accident claimed lives of three including a 12-year-old boy. Over 20 people have been injured out of which five are said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred on the road which connects Dholawad to Ratlam. Sources say that the reason of the accident is said to be failed brakes. Critically injured people have been sent to the Ratlam Medical Hospital, while others have been sent to Rawti Primary Medical Health Centre.

According to information, the pick up truck was carrying around 50 people, residents of Kheri Khurd village in the district. The truck was on its way from Rawti to Ratlam, where all the passengers were working as daily wage labourers. Sources say that on Saturday, in the morning at around 9 when the truck was going uphill, its brakes failed.

Lead by the failed brakes, the truck started going backwards in an uncontrollable speed. The speed led to the truck overturning in a 60 foot deep ditch. The driver of the truck managed to jump off while others fell with the truck. This accident has claimed the lives of two woman and a 12-year-old boy. Over 20 people have been injured and five of them are in critical condition.

