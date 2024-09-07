 4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In MP's Vidisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In MP's Vidisha

4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In MP's Vidisha

The accident occurred around 4 am on Biaora-Bina highway under Lateri police station limits, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons from Rajasthan were killed and six others accompanying them injured when their SUV rammed into a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on Biaora-Bina highway under Lateri police station limits, a police official said.

"A group of 10 persons, including seven women, from Jhalawad in Rajasthan was returning from a pilgrimage when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck. Two women and as many men were killed in the accident," he said.

The deceased were identified as Kishanlal Lodha (60), Vinod Kumar Mali (34), Vardi Bai Lodha (70) and Rajbai Bheel (48), the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
China Looks To Beat US In Race To Mars, Moves Deadline Forward
China Looks To Beat US In Race To Mars, Moves Deadline Forward
Read Also
MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface
article-image
Read Also
Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain
article-image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident.

"Saddening news has been received about the death of four people from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in a road accident while returning from Bageshwar Dham in Lateri block under Vidisha district. The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the seriously injured," Yadav said in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh government stands with the families of the deceased in this hour of distress, he said.

The state government will provide appropriate financial assistance to the kin of the victims, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Colour-Coded E-Rickshaws To Run In Shifts To Ease Traffic In Gwalior; Check Details

Colour-Coded E-Rickshaws To Run In Shifts To Ease Traffic In Gwalior; Check Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: More People Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Prepared From Cow Dung In...

4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...

4 From Rajasthan Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Carrying Devotees From Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck In...

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...

Dowry Harassment: Women Reel Under Threats From Husband, In-Laws For Taking Legal Course Against...