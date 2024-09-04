Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Transgender Person Dies In Road Accident On Lower Parel's Delisle Bridge; Scooter Skids Under Dumper Truck

Transgender Rider Dies After Scooter Skids Under Dumper Truck | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old transgender person tragically died in a road accident on Tuesday evening on Lower Parel's Delisle Bridge. The deceased, identified as Shailesh Sadashiv Shetty, a resident of BDD Chawl in Worli, was riding their scooter when it skidded and ended up under the wheel of a dumper truck.

According to the NM Joshi Police, the incident occurred around 5:30 PM when Shetty was travelling southbound on Delisle Bridge. It is believed that Shetty lost control of the vehicle and, in an attempt to regain stability, steered towards the side of the bridge. Unfortunately, the scooter skidded and collided with a dumper truck. Both Shetty and the vehicle were pulled under the left rear wheel of the truck, resulting in grievous injuries.

The exact cause of the loss of balance remains unclear, and the police will be investigating further by sending the vehicle to the RTO for examination. After the accident, Shetty was rushed to Nair Hospital, where authorities pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The driver of the dumper truck, Navajish Abdul Shah, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, immediately alerted the authorities about the accident and assisted in getting Shetty to the hospital. Shah later went to the police station, where his statement was recorded. However, as Shah was not found to be at fault in the accident, he will not face charges.

As of Tuesday night, the NM Joshi Police have classified the case as an accidental death. Shetty's family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them after the postmortem.

Just two days prior, another tragic accident occurred when a 28-year-old woman was killed after a drunken man grabbed the steering wheel of a BEST bus in the Lalbaug area. The incident also resulted in nine pedestrians suffering grievous injuries, with two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler sustaining severe damage.