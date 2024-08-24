Man Murders His 'High-Maintenance' Wife In Garb Of Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh, Confesses Later

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his second wife in the garb of a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused husband, along with his aides, planned and executed his wife's accident when she was on a bike with her brother at Jhansi Road.

The accused sped the car and rammed into the bike. Both—the brother-sister duo—were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The woman succumbed to the injuries during the treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Durgavati.

The man confessed to the crime, saying he planned the wife's accident as he was fed up with her expenses and demands.

Husband confesses to crime after thorough grilling by cops

According to information, the accused has been identified as Ajay Bhargava. Durgavati was his second wife, and since the last few months, their relationship has not gone through a rough patch. The couple would often get into heated arguments over petty things, sometimes over the wife's expenses. Fed up, he decided to murder his wife in the garb of a road accident.

A few days ago, on August 13, Durgavati, along with her brother Sandesh, was going somewhere when his accused husband drove an Eco Sports car at high speed and rammed into their bike.

The accused fled the spot, leaving them bleeding. Locals informed police, and both were admitted to the hospital, where Durgavati died during the treatment.

It was during the police investigation that the husband confessed to the crime and was arrested on Saturday.