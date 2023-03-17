Palghar: Visually impaired student from city college returns as professor after 13 years |

Some 13 years ago a student sitting on the first bench of a class at Palghar college caught the attention of a professor as the student was looking out when the subject was being thought. This continued for a couple of days which compelled the professor to complain to the administration. The professor, unaware of the physical challanges of the student was shocked to know the student was blind and was only listening to the narration. Today that student has switched the side and is now an assistant professor in the same college.

Who is the student-turned professor of Palghar college?

Ramdas Angat Yede born blind, a native of Beed, studied up to standard nine in a blind school in Badlapur. Both his parents passed in his early childhood. Overcoming his blindness he passed his SSC exams as an external student. Understanding Ramdas's desire to study his maternal uncle brought him to Wada in the Palghar district and enrolled him in Junior College. He stood first in the standard twelve exams from the then-Thane district.

The success in the twelfth exam prompted Ramdas to come to Palghar for further studies and he enrolled in Sonopant Dandekar College of Arts in 2010. He found his way of studying by recording the lecture and memorising the subject. He would ask volunteers to record the educational material from books from the library. Ramdas found it difficult to arrange for writers to answer the exams. His hard work and help extended by his well wishers paid off and Ramdas secured first rank in Palghar college from the Arts section with History and Political Science subjects for graduation.

Ramdas' academic & professional growth

Studying further, Ramdas stood second in Political Science at Pune University in 2015. After this achievement, he started teaching at Palghar college on an hourly basis. During the COVID times, Ramdas conducted online lectures too. In the beginning, he used to memorise the content of the study material of the lecture beforehand and then teach the class. Later he took the help of PowerPoint presentations for this purpose. Ramdas did his second MA in History and cleared the SET exam during the same period in 2018.

Ramdas Yede has presented six research papers on History subject. He had conducted a competitive exam on the subject - Constitution of India in Palghar college. Ramdas had applied for the post of assistant professor in History subject in Palghar college and was selected for the same a few days before.

Ramdas, an ideal example for the society

Will the power of Ramdas has set an example for many to overcome physical challenges and achieve a goal. Apart from his personal efforts the society helped Ramdas in Cash and Kind to fight his battle to accomplish his goal of education.

Ramdas has started repaying the society by helping the physically challenged students in field of education. Palghar college has started a cell to help physically challenged students with Ramdas as its key member. This cell has been instrumental in helping over a 100 physically challenged students by providing them study material in the form they require and by providing writers for examination as required by these students.

