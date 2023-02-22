Engineering student, crossing tracks, run over by August Kranti Express at Palghar station

Palghar station/Representative image |

According to Railway Police, a student of an engineering college in Palghar, who was 18 years old, lost her life on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when she was hit by a train while crossing the tracks at Palghar railway station. An official confirmed that the deceased was studying at St John College of Engineering in Palghar.

The student had boarded a train at Virar and was attempting to cross the tracks after getting off at Palghar when she was struck by the August Kranti Express.

The authorities are currently conducting a further investigation into the matter.

