Palghar Police holds ​special drive to enforce use of helmets after 2 fatal accidents

The traffic wing of Palghar district police has started a special drive to enforce the use of helmets while driving two-wheelers. This drive is undertaken after a series of fatal two-wheeler accidents which have claimed more than 10 to 12 lives in the last month.

The traffic wing has undertaken a special drive to ensure the use of helmets.

The documents related to a vehicle like the insurance of the vehicle, driving license of the driver, wearing of seat belts for four-wheelers, use of mobile while driving and overspeed of the vehicle will be fined during this drive.

Read Also Palghar: Dahanu shows way in snake bite management and awareness

Special drives to ensure safety

A team of 53 police personnel of the traffic wing, along with other police officers, will be conducting this drive from 9 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 7 pm at different checkpoints in Palghar district.

A special flying squad will also be a part of this drive, said District Traffic Incharge Asif Baig. The police will be insisting on the use of helmets rather than imposing fines and make use of helmets habitual for the two-wheeler users, he added.