Maharashtra: Watchman kidnaps 18-month-old girl in Palghar; cops launch manhunt

Accused worked in a housing society in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where the family of the child lives, said the official.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Watchman kidnaps 18-month-old girl in Palghar; cops launch manhunt | Representative pic
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe to track down a security guard who allegedly kidnapped an 18-month-old girl, an official said. 

Accused Rajendra Kumar worked in a housing society in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where the family of the child lives, said the official.

Kumar often played with the toddler and would regularly take her out of the society premises. 

The watchman went out with the girl on Wednesday but did not return, prompting her parents to file a complaint at the Achole police station, he said

article-image

