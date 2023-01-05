Mumbai: MBVV Cops Reunite Kidnapped 2-Month-old Baby with Mother, 4 Held

The custody of infant being handed over to the mother by MBVV police. | Suresh Golani

The timely intervention and well-coordinated efforts by the crime branch unit (Zone III) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led to the rescue of a two-month-old baby boy from the clutches of a human trafficking gang.

Accused took custody of woman's child due to her poverty

In her complaint to the police, the 23-year-old mother had stated that some people who took advantage of her poverty had taken custody of her baby boy on 27, December, 2022 by promising his proper care and shaping a bright future. She was also assured that she could meet her child whenever she wanted. However, the complainant learnt that the good Samaritans were in fact members of a trafficking gang who had planned to sell her child.

Four arrested from Palghar, Gujarat

Sensing the seriousness of the case the crime branch team led by Police Inspector- Pramod Badhaakh under the supervision of DCP (crime)- Avinash Ambure started investigations into the case. Based on informer input and electronic surveillance the team arrested four people from Saphale (Palghar), Bhayandar and Gujarat. The team also managed to rescue the baby boy who was reunited with her mother. The arrested accused have been identified as-Krishna Bhikaji Kamble alias Balkrishna (32), Govind Ramji Pawar (71), Mukesh Prabhulal Dahiya (48) and Bhushan Harkreet Singh (46). However, their three accomplices, including two women, are still at large.

Accused booked under Juvenile act

An offence under section 370 (1), 34 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the stringent Juvenile Justice Act-2015 has been registered in this against the accused at the Virar police station. The police suspect the involvement of the accused in similar crimes. Further investigations were under way.