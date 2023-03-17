 Palghar: School teacher arrested for sexually abusing teen student
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Palghar: School teacher arrested for sexually abusing teen student

A 41-year-old school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

According to an official, the accused was arrested on Thursday evening under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Criminal Code and related sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While the incident took place last month, the girl informed her parents about it recently, following which a complaint was lodged, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Minor girl gang-raped in Virar

Earlier on March 2, two accused were arrested by the Bandra police for raping a 17-year-old minor girl who was on her way to buy medicine around midnight. According to the police, the accused persons took her to Virar and raped and threatened her over a video which they had taken of her.

According to the police, the victim stated the accused persons threatened her by taking a video of the incident and told her that if she would tell anything about this incident to anyone, both she and her mother would be killed.

Palghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines; two arrested
