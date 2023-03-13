Palghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines; two arrested

Palghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines | File

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on March 2 around 1 am while she was going to get medicines.

As per reports from ANI, the two accused kidnapped her, took her to Virar in Palghar district and raped her.

The two accused have been arrested by the Bandra police.

(More details awaited)

Earlier in December, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by her classmates in the Matunga area of Mumbai.

Following the incident, the police detained two minors accused in the case and sent them to the Dongri correctional home (juvenile home).

The police said that the victim and the accused minor boys study together in class 8.

The case was registered on November 30 under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.