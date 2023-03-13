e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines; two arrested

Palghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines; two arrested

The two accused have been arrested by the Bandra police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Minor girl gang-raped in Virar while on her way to get medicines | File

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on March 2 around 1 am while she was going to get medicines.

As per reports from ANI, the two accused kidnapped her, took her to Virar in Palghar district and raped her.

The two accused have been arrested by the Bandra police.

(More details awaited)

Earlier in December, a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by her classmates in the Matunga area of Mumbai.

Following the incident, the police detained two minors accused in the case and sent them to the Dongri correctional home (juvenile home).

The police said that the victim and the accused minor boys study together in class 8.

The case was registered on November 30 under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

Read Also
Gurugram: 14-year-old girl gang-raped, accused make videos & circulate on social media; no arrests...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Massive fire engulfs famed Jogeshwari furniture market

Mumbai: Massive fire engulfs famed Jogeshwari furniture market

Farmers, workers from Maharashtra begin Nashik-to-Mumbai foot march led by CPI(M) over slew of...

Farmers, workers from Maharashtra begin Nashik-to-Mumbai foot march led by CPI(M) over slew of...

Mumbai Crime: Gang steals advocate's scooter in broad daylight in Malad's Malvani area; video...

Mumbai Crime: Gang steals advocate's scooter in broad daylight in Malad's Malvani area; video...

Bombay HC restrains MSHRC from hearing matter on Mahalaxmi racecourse lease renewal

Bombay HC restrains MSHRC from hearing matter on Mahalaxmi racecourse lease renewal

Mumbai: Six new railway stations to be opened together soon, Central Railway informs

Mumbai: Six new railway stations to be opened together soon, Central Railway informs