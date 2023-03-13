Gurugram: 14-year-old girl gang-raped, accused make videos & circulate on social media; no arrests yet | Representative Image

Three youths have raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Gurugram's Sohna area. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father, the girl was kidnapped from her school during a sports programme. She was kidnapped last year on December 18. The youth later took her to a hilly area and raped her repeatedly, taking turns. After raping her, they threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

The accused made a video of the act and circulated on social media

The youth also made a video of the act and sent it on WhatsApp groups and other social media websites. The suspectes have been identified by the police, however, no arrests have been made so far.

The girl had not told about the incident to anyone. On Sunday, however the father got to know about the video and spoke to the daughter about it. He later went and complained to the police.

The accused have been identified, no arrests have been made so far

As per the police out of the three accused, two are from a neghbouring school, studying class 11 and class 12 and the third accused is a drop out.

“Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” said DCP, South, Upasana Singh.

In response to the complaint, police on Saturday filed a case against the three suspects at the Sohna Sadar police station under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under the age of sixteen) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.