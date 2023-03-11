Bihar Shocker! Drunk man rapes minor girl in school toilet on Holi; leaves friend injured | Photo: Representative Image

A seven-year-old girl was raped by an intoxicated man on Holi in a school toilet in Bihar, while her friend was injured as she resisted the assault. The incident occurred when the two girls stopped at a school to enjoy a swing ride on their way back from the market in their village in Begusarai district.

The perpetrator took them to the school toilet where he raped the seven-year-old girl and attempted to rape her nine-year-old friend. When the friend resisted, he bit her cheek. After the rape, he threw the child into bushes near the school. Fortunately, she was rescued by the locals after her injured friend managed to escape and inform them about the incident.

The perpetrator, identified as Chotu Kumar, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. Nishit Priya, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Begusarai, said they reached the crime scene as soon as they received the information.

Another rape case reported in Navi Mumbai this month

A 30-year-old ragpicker was arrested by the Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) for raping a three-year-old girl who was sleeping on the railway station with her mother.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, the offender, Mukesh Kumar Babu Sah (30), was identified using CCTV footage and apprehended within hours of the event being reported by the victim's mother.

On the night of March 1, the victim was sleeping with her mother on Panvel railway station's platform number one. The mother woke about 3 am on Thursday and went to the restroom; upon her return, she discovered that her child had gone missing. When she couldn't find her, she approached Panvel GRP and told them about her lost child.

Child found unconscious

After searching for her, officers discovered her unconscious on a cement bench on the western side of the railway station.

A police official from Panvel GRP said that the child was immediately transported to the hospital, and a case of rape was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police later recognised the offender as a rag picker after reviewing surveillance footage.

The accused was tracked down to the Juinagar train station and apprehended there on March 2.