 Kolkata Shocker: Customs Inspector & Wife Attacked By Mob Led By Auto-Rickshaw Driver Who Stormed Sonarpur Flat After Road Rage – VIDEO
A mob of at least 50, led by an auto driver, stormed a Sonarpur condominium, forced their way into the fourth-floor flat of customs officer Pradeep Kumar and repeatedly assaulted him and his wife in front of their four-year-old daughter on Thursday night at around 9.50 pm.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
X/@SuvenduWB

Kolkata: A customs officer and his wife were brutally assaulted at their Kolkata residence by a mob of 50, led by an auto driver, after a minor road rage. Reportedly, the Police arrived late as they were on Kali Puja immersion duty, allowing most attackers to flee the spot. Arrested individuals were soon granted bail.

article-image

Minutes before the attack, Kumar was involved in a brawl with the auto driver. The accused auto driver has been identified as Azizul Gazi.

The altercation broke out after his SUV grazed the three-wheeler while trying to negotiate a Kali Puja immersion procession, police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly posted CCTV footage of the attackers along with a video of the victim. The gate of the victim’s house appears damaged, and blood can be seen on the victim’s face.

Gazi and three others were arrested by the police. They were charged with bailable offences and all have been granted bail.

around 9.50 pm. The mob easily overpowered the two guards at the gate and ran the 350-odd metres from the entrance to Tower 11, where the Kumars live, before splitting into two groups.While one group took the elevator, the others rushed up the staircase to Kumar's apartment.

