Online delivery of alcohol in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai? How fraudsters are cheating tipplers

Example

Step 1: Customer calls up number available on Google attached to the wine shop.

Step 2: The man claiming to represent the wine shop asks you to transfer half the amount in advance.

Step 3: After half the amount is transferred, the conman sends you a QR code which you have to scan and pay Rs 40 delivery charge.

Step 4: When you do scan the code, it asks you to pay a much higher amount.

Step 5: The caller assures you that it is just Rs 40 that will be transferred. However, when you ask for a refund, the caller disconnects the call.

It’s important that one always check the amount before transferring any money.