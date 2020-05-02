Maharashtra Lockdown 3.0: Will wine shops open in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai?

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Government has issued a list of guidelines to be followed by the citizens of the state based on the Red, Orange and Green Zones. These guildelines are for a period of two weeks i.e, upto May 17 with effect from May 4.

According to the guidelines, wine shops will open in the state of Maharashtra. However, the wine shops will remain closed in the area within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

"Shops selling iquor will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from ench other and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop. The Excise Department shall moniter this strictly," read the guidelines.

Meanwhile, following activities will remain prohibited irrespective of zones:

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purpose or for purposes permitted by MHA.

3. Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.

4. Metro rail services.

5. Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA.

6. All schools, colleges, educational training coaching institution. However, online distance learning shall be permitted.

7. Hospitality services other than those used for housing/health/ police/ Government officials/healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, and then used for quarantine facilities.

8. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

9. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and other gatherings.

10. All religious places of worship shall be closed for public religious congregations.