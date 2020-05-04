If social distancing norms are violated, Delhi govt will seal the area and revoke all relaxations, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to take adequate precautions as the fight against the novel coronavirus continues. "I appeal to people of Delhi to ensure three things: wear masks when you step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash your hands frequently," he said.

As of Monday evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's records show a total of 42,836 positive cases had been recorded. This includes 29,685 active cases, 11,762 people who have been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated and 1,389 people who have passed away. The Health Ministry said that 2573 new cases and 83 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Lav Agrawal the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry said that 1074 people have been cured in the last 24 hours -- the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date.