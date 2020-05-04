If social distancing norms are violated, Delhi govt will seal the area and revoke all relaxations, says Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, a partial relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown led to chaotic violations of social distancing norms as people flocked to the newly opened stores.
Photos and videos had also surfaced on social media showing long queues outside liquor shops. In some places, civilians even clashed with police officials.
Responding to these incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that if any such violations come to the notice of the government, the area would be sealed and the relaxations would be revoked for that region. Calling the "chaos" seen at some of Delhi's shops "unfortunate", Kejriwal said that shop owners would have to take the responsibility.
"If the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop then the shop will be shut," the Chief Minister warned.
Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to take adequate precautions as the fight against the novel coronavirus continues. "I appeal to people of Delhi to ensure three things: wear masks when you step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash your hands frequently," he said.
As of Monday evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's records show a total of 42,836 positive cases had been recorded. This includes 29,685 active cases, 11,762 people who have been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated and 1,389 people who have passed away. The Health Ministry said that 2573 new cases and 83 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.
On Monday, Lav Agrawal the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry said that 1074 people have been cured in the last 24 hours -- the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date.
