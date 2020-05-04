What social distancing? Booze lovers throng to liquor shops as MHA relaxes rules on sale of alcohol; Watch video

On Friday, the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic was extended for two more weeks from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

And the major concern for many Indians is that whether the wine shops will open or not?

In the new guidelines, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.

While some states have relaxed the norms in terms of sale of liquor, some have decided to continue the ban in the state.

And now, as liquor sales have resumed booze lovers have rushed to liquor shops to buy liquor. But what's worse? Social distancing has gone for a toss .

Several pictures and videos have surfaced online that shows people forgetting to maintain distance and violating the norms laid down by the government.

Here are some videos and pictures that shows how social distancing has gone for a toss;