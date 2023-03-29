Not railway coach but home on wheels: Adarsh Coach Commuters of Panchavati Express celebrate 16th anniversary | Kamal Mishra

Commuters travelling frequently from Nashik Road (Manmad) to Mumbai in the C-2 an air-conditioned coach of the Panchavati Express, also known as the ‘Adarsh' coach celebrated the 16th anniversary of air-conditioned chair car of the train reserved for pass holders only.

Journey of the coach from 2007

This coach was attached to the train on 28th March 2007. At the start, the coach was numbered as a C-3 coach, but after the pandemic, it is known as a C-2 coach. Frequent commuters of the coach included class one officers advocate, doctors, businessman and several other employees of government department as well as the corporate sector.

"With a little bit of effort and self-discipline, passengers of the coach created an ‘Adarsh', or ideal way of making their journey a pleasant one. A unique initiative undertaken in the country, the passengers' efforts have been lauded even by the Limca Year Book," said a senior railway official.

"It’s not only a railway coach but also like a home on wheels"

"It’s not only a railway coach but also like a home on wheels, where all members of the coach support each other like family members. It has a recreation centre, where the air is filled with laughter and joy. meditation centre where for 1 hour from Igatpuri to Kalyan, we observe ' 'Maun Vrat' daily in the morning, study centre where we all read lots of books, exchange various ideas" said, Aashutosh Rathod, Dy Registrar, University of Mumbai and a permanent member of the coach, who almost daily travel between Nasik and Mumbai.

'Maun Vrat' daily between Kasara and Kalyan

"On March 28, the lone coach carrying monthly season ticket holders between Nashik and Mumbai completed its 16th year on Wednesday. Perhaps this is the first railway coach of the country where passengers observed one hour of 'Maun Vrat' daily between Kasara and Kalyan," further added Rathod.

Decade-long fight by the pass holders for the coach

"The journey of coach of Panchavati Express started in 2007 after a decade-long fight by the pass holders seeking a dedicated coach, who was finally rewarded by the railway authorities," said Gurmeet Singh Raval president of the Rail Parishad who travels between Mumbai and Nasik since last more than three decades. Rail Parishad is a Nashik-based NGO.

"Before that, the pass holders and the other train passengers were always at loggerheads. We wanted a coach just like the one provided in Deccan Queen. The authorities, on the other hand, insisted the number of pass holders should be 200 against the then 44 for them to dedicate a coach for the commuters. Accepting the challenge, we got more than 400 pass holders for the first time in the history of the train. We thus got a permanent air-conditioned chair car coach for us," further added Gurmeet.

Here's how the journey looks like in coach

"We spend nearly seven hours daily on the train almost equivalent to home or office. During travel we celebrate birthdays and anniversaries of the co-passengers," said Mohammed Shakil Siddiqui another frequent commuter of the coach.

Frequent commuters of the coach have their own norms of travel. From Nasik to Igatpuri they greet each other and between Igatpuri to Kasara, they finish their breakfast. After Kasara passengers of the coach ' "Maun Vrat " daily, during "Maun Vrat". The Mobile phone of every passenger is on silent mode.

The systematic approach ensures that passengers have a chaos-free journey to work. "Earlier, I would start working as early as 4 am as I was most certain of not getting a seat while travelling. But with the changed scenario, I can utilise the commute time for work," said Sameer Shah, a Devlali-based businessman who frequently travels between Nasik and Mumbai.

Vivek Gaikwad, additional district magistrate of Palghar, also a pass holder, who takes the Panchavati Express from Nasik every Monday finds the arrangement interesting. "The discipline maintained by the coach is exemplary. Any new member joining the coach must adhere to the rules put down by the members. Cleanliness is our priority; every member has to even draw the curtains of the window before getting off the train,"

On the occasion of the 16th anniversary, passengers organised a free medical checkup of daily commuters of the coach.

On this occasion apart from nearly hundreds of daily passengers, additional railway manager of central railways Mumbai division Akhlaque Ahmed, senior divisional commercial manager Robin Kalia and Dy chief commercial manager of central railway Prakash Kanojia were also present.

"The cleanliness maintained by commuters of this coach is a motivation for all passengers to achieve such high standards of hygiene and cleanliness," said Robin Kalia senior divisional commercial manager of Central railways Mumbai division.