WATCH: Quick Style grooves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

Quick Style | Instagram

The Norwegian dance crew 'The Quick Style,' which blew up the internet last year, is now touring India. The all-male dance group went viral through Indian music dance numbers.

The group is currently in Mumbai, and they shared this news with their followers on Instagram by posting a dance reel. They shared the reel along with a post thta said, "Our first step in a local train in India 🚋🇮🇳 #Mumbai #quickstyle"

The reel of the group dancing in a Mumbai local train to the catchy track "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar,' has gone viral on social media.

The group became a viral sensation on the internet after dropping hit performances on top Bollywood songs like 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho.'

Recently, their dance performance, which was based on the tune of an old Kishore Kumar song, also went viral on social media.