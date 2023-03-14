Watch: Virat Kohli collaborates with Norwegian group Quick Style, dance video goes viral

India cricketer Virat Kohli recently collaborated with Norwegian dance group Quick Style during a shoot in Mumbai.

Kohli arrived in the city on Monday after finishing his cricketing assignment with the Indian Test team.

The 34-year-old former India captain shook a leg with Quick Style and the video of him dancing with the group is going viral on social media.

They danced to 'Stereo Nation's' song 'Ishq' in the short clip which they both posted on Instagram.

"When Virat and Quick Style," the post is captioned.

King Kohli back among the runs

Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match in the recently-concluded fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored 186 in the Test which ended in a draw after five days. India clinched the four-match series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row.

Kohli roared back to form with the bat in the series and finished as the second highest run-scorer behind Australia opener Usman Khawaja (333).

Kohli amassed 297 runs from four Tests at an average of 49.50 with one hundred. He ended a wait of over 3 years to score a Test ton, which was his 28th in the format and 75th in international cricket.