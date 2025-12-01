Women Passengers Assault Man Over Handkerchief-Marked Seat On APRTC Bus In Kakinada - VIDEO

A shocking incident aboard an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus has sparked widespread debate on social media after a video showing two women physically attacking a male passenger went viral.

The altercation occurred on a bus traveling from Tuni to Narasapatnam in Kakinada district. The incident involved women assaulting a male passenger over a seat dispute on an RTC bus in Anakapalli district.

According to reports, the confrontation began when the male passenger sat on a seat that the two women had marked with a handkerchief to reserve. What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated into physical violence, with the women grabbing the man by his hair and assaulting him. Fellow passengers looked on in shock, unsure how to intervene.

The incident has reignited discussions about overcrowding on RTC buses following the implementation of free bus travel schemes for women in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Complaints have emerged that women passengers frequently quarrel with each other, and the government has been urged to provide additional buses to handle the increased passenger load.

Social media users have responded with mixed reactions. Some highlighted that bus overcrowding has intensified since free travel schemes began, with insufficient seating to accommodate the surge in passengers. Others criticised the aggressive behaviour, suggesting passengers should adjust and share space rather than resorting to violence.