Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Trains get overwhelming response, crosses 1,00,000 passengers mark

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express have carried 1,00,259 passengers in a period of 32 days. The immense popularity of these trains have registered a revenue of Rs.8.60 crore since the introduction on 11.2.2023.

The 22225 Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.07 crore from passenger count of 26,028 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi.The 22226 Solapur - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.23 crore from passenger count of 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi and Pune.

The 22223 Mumbai- Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.05 crore from passenger count of 23,296 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road. The 22224 Sainagar Shirdi – Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.25 crore from passenger count of 23,415 passengers from Sainagar Shirdi and Nashik Road.

The Vande Bharat train has superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. It also has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamp for germ free supply of air. The intelligent air- conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions / occupancy.

The Vande Bharat Trains were flagged off by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister on 10.2.2023 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country.

The tremendous success of these trains has given fillip to providing modern, comfortable and hi-speed transport to its esteemed passengers by Railways.