Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside local train | PTI

A physically challenged man allegedly inflicted burn wounds on a fellow passenger in Maharashtra's Thane district on a local train.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm. on Saturday in the compartment for physically challenged passengers on a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan, according to Thane GRP senior inspector Pandhari Kande.

According to the victim, Prasade Wadekar (35), the accused allegedly set fire to a handkerchief smeared with some narcotic substance and threw it on him, causing burns on his hands.

Victim taken to KEM Hospital for treatment

According to the official, the victim was taken to KEM Hospital for treatment.

An offence under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been registered against the accused, who managed to flee the scene, he added.

(With PTI inputs)