 Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside local train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside local train

Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside local train

The incident took place on a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside local train | PTI

A physically challenged man allegedly inflicted burn wounds on a fellow passenger in Maharashtra's Thane district on a local train.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm. on Saturday in the compartment for physically challenged passengers on a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan, according to Thane GRP senior inspector Pandhari Kande.

According to the victim, Prasade Wadekar (35), the accused allegedly set fire to a handkerchief smeared with some narcotic substance and threw it on him, causing burns on his hands.

Victim taken to KEM Hospital for treatment

According to the official, the victim was taken to KEM Hospital for treatment.

An offence under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been registered against the accused, who managed to flee the scene, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside...

Thane: Physically-challenged man sets handkerchief on fire, throws it on fellow passenger inside...

Mira Bhayandar: Restaurant raided for illegal sale of hookah; nine arrested

Mira Bhayandar: Restaurant raided for illegal sale of hookah; nine arrested

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide