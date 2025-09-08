Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face Shutdown - VIDEO

A disruption at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Uran gas processing facility on Monday has impacted gas supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala, raising concerns of potential service interruptions across Mumbai.

However, MGL, which supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has stated that maintaining uninterrupted PNG supply to domestic consumers remains its top priority.

“As of now, domestic PNG supply is stable,” MGL said in an official statement. “However, if the pressure at our CGS in Wadala continues to drop, several CNG stations across the city may face operational challenges due to low pressure in the pipeline,” stated a spokesperson of MGL.

Industrial and commercial consumers have already been advised to switch to alternate fuels temporarily as a precautionary measure. However, the exact cause and expected duration of the disruption at the ONGC Uran facility are not known. However, MGL assured that normal gas supply would resume as soon as ONGC restores its operations.

"Commuters and commercial vehicle operators relying on CNG have been urged to stay updated through official MGL communication channels," read the statement issued by MGL. "The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their cooperation during the temporary disruption," the statement further added.