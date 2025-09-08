Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad

Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj |

Mumbai: Sant Shiromani Dr Rajendraji Maharaj, a spiritual guru with a wide following, passed away on residing on September 7 in Malad.

His followers said that Rajendraji's life was a unique example of religion, spirituality and compassion. He served his followers by giving Amrit Vani for the last fifty years. He established Amogha Dham in Orlem, Malad West in 2001. The centre is the venue of satsangs every Sunday. Devotees chant Ram's name there and infuse positive thoughts in their lives. People from all religions and societies have been coming from far and wide to listen to his Amrit Vani.

Politician Piyush Goyal, Gopal Shetty, Vidya Thakur, Vinod Shelar, Aslam Sheikh and many businessmen and social workers paid their last respects to the guru. On the morning of Monday, September 8, a procession was taken out from his residence, Guru Mahima, Sai Baba Park, Malad (West) to the Hindu crematorium, Malad West in which thousands of devotees participated.

His followers said that the spiritual world has suffered an irreparable loss due to the demise of a philanthropic guru, but his teachings will always remain a source of guidance and inspiration for the followers.

Rajendraji graduated from VJTI, a prestigious engineering college in Mumbai and linked education and science with spirituality. He gave the message of sadhana and service to millions of devotees through more than five thousand satsang meetings. His guidance through the 'Amritvani Satsang' programme has been reaching the country and abroad where his devotees and followers are leading successful lives. His mantra for the world was 'Have Faith in Your Faith'.

He wrote a book 'White Flower' and 'Bikharo Anmol Hokar'. Prominent among his social service works were providing food to the poor, helping poor students, tree plantation and service to animals and birds.

Devotees celebrate his birthday on 3 January every year as International Day for Feeding the Poor and distribute the best food items and special dishes to the poor at various places as per the instructions of their guru. He was honored with a doctorate degree by Jagdish Jhabarmal Tibrewal University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan in 2019.

Former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari had conferred Bharat Gaurav Samman to Guru Rajendra Maharaj at Raj Bhavan during his tenure.