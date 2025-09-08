Vision Document 2047 To Guide Maharashtra’s Policy Decisions: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Vision Document 2047 will serve as the guiding framework for Maharashtra’s long-term policies, likening it to the Gita, Bible, Quran and a constitution for development. He emphasized that the state’s strategies must be aligned with this roadmap to realize the dream of a developed Maharashtra by 2047.

Fadnavis was speaking at a review meeting on the Developed Maharashtra Vision Document 2047 held at Sahyadri Guest House. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, along with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries from various departments were present. Presentations were made on key sectors including water, energy, education, social welfare, industry and services, technology, and economy.

Expressing satisfaction over the presentation, the Chief Minister said, “This is not just a theoretical document; it reflects deep thinking and a clear direction for the next two decades. Vision means direction, and we must ensure our policies are framed accordingly. If we consistently work on this vision for the next five years, Maharashtra will certainly achieve the dream of becoming a developed state by 2047.”

He stressed the importance of the cooperative sector, wider use of information technology for good governance, speedy completion of the BharatNet ring project, and collaboration with international companies on cybersecurity. He also urged a stronger focus on improving the quality of universities and educational institutions, stating that this vision could become the best development roadmap in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde added that the document paints a clear picture of what Maharashtra should look like 22 years from now. “Only by setting big goals can we move forward. This vision has the power to fulfill people’s expectations and ensure benefits reach the last citizen in society,” he said.

The meeting underlined that Vision Document 2047 is not just a paper plan but a roadmap for accelerated development in Maharashtra. It is expected to guide the state’s economic, social, and industrial growth over the next two decades under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

During the session, sectoral visions for water resources, energy, higher and technical education, school education, skill development, social justice, industries, services, information technology, finance, health, and tourism were also presented.