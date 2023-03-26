 ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: High-voltage drama at Mumbai's CSMT railway station after Man climbs atop iron pillar, threatens suicide | Screengrab

High voltage drama unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station on Saturday night after a mentally-ill man climbed an overhead electric (OHE) pole at the railway station.

According to information received, the person was threatening to commit suicide after climbing the pole.

After the man climbed the pole, the CSMT railway station administration switched off the current in the OHE pole to prevent him from getting hurt.

Man refused to come down

Although firemen tried several times to bring the man down, he refused to budge, after which the firemen themselves climbed up and tried to get him to come down.

However, the man jumped on the train but did not suffer any injuries.

The man was later detained by the railway police and is being interrogated as to why he climbed the pole.  

article-image

