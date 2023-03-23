Mumbai: 'Overcrowded' AC local faces technical glitch, leaves Mira Road station with one door open; video surfaces | FPJ

An AC local train from Virar to Churchgate suffered a technical glitch on Thursday as one of the doors of the local remained open even as the train was running.

According to Diwakar Singh, a frequent traveller, and also the one who shot the video, the incident took place due to overcrowding in the 7.56 am Virar-Churchgate local at Mira Road.

Passengers adjust door at Dahisar

When the train reached Dahisar, passengers adjusted the door after which it closed automatically.

Later, an examiner accompanying the technical staff boarded the local and the glitch was rectified at Dadar.

Sumit Thakur, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) told FPJ that the AC EMU train door was obstructed by passengers at Mira Road Station.

"Passengers are requested not to obstruct the door of the AC local train while boarding/alighting at the station as it may cause a technical error at the door of the local train resulting in unnecessary delay in train operation over Mumbai Suburban section," the CPRO said.

