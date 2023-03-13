Mumbai: AC local doors still a bone of contention

Mumbai: Commuters using air-conditioned (AC) local services of Central Railway (CR) have been inconvenienced over the past few weeks due to malfunctioning doors. Passengers allege two doors of an AC rake are not functioning properly. However, a CR official said the issue is restricted to just one door while the others are working fine.

Sources said two doors of rake no 7051-7054 had been isolated earlier for repair, but have started malfunctioning again, causing delays. “This problem only exists with the doors made by a particular firm. The doors made by other firms are working properly,” a CR official said, adding that the firm has already been asked to supply the necessary raw materials to resolve the issue. “We don't have a spare rake to replace the faulty one. We are trying to resolve the issue ASAP.”

Extremely difficult to board / de-board the train, complains a commuter

A frequent commuter from Kalyan, Bharat Pawar said it is extremely difficult to board / de-board the train with two doors not working, especially during peak hours as the half is just 30-45 seconds.

Similarly, another frequent commuter Sukesh Chacan said, “This has been an issue for the past few weeks but still hasn't been repaired. CR needs to resolve the issue on a priority basis.”

Currently, 56 AC local train services are being operated by CR on weekdays.